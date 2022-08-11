Local museums on display at Kingston, Ont., event

Send this page to someone via email

There was a very topical event happening in Kingston’s Springer Market Square Thursday night ahead of the weekly “Movies in the Square” night.

Movies in the Square has become a summer time tradition in Kingston for years, attracting people of all ages to the square to take in the outdoor movie of the week.

Thursday night’s feature was Night at the Museum, featuring Ben Stiller and in honour of the occasion Tourism Kingston partnered with eight local museums to bring some extra fun to the square.

Representatives of the various museums were invited to set up booths in the square ahead of the screening to show the public what they’ve got to offer.

Story continues below advertisement

“We gathered here, we will be doing special activities, games and puzzles so that people can have fun and engage with us and get to know us a little bit better,” said Murney Tower Museum manager and curator Simge O’Connor ahead of the event.

It was a chance for the moviegoers to take a peek at what many local museums have to offer before the show.

The Pumphouse Museum, the Murney Tower Museum and the Museum of Health Care at Kingston were among those represented.

“We love having an opportunity like this because our museum is pretty hidden. Many people come in and they say they had no idea we existed. I personally didn’t know the museum existed until I got the job there,” said Katrina Johnson, a Queen’s University student and public programs assistant at the Museum of Health Care at Kingston.

Kids were able to play games and take part in interactive displays while getting a taste of what they might experience at a number of local museums,

The displays were busy as the big screen was being set up and many people came early to cozy up and claim their spots ahead of the movie.

Advertisement