Canada

Kingston’s Movies in the Square, Limestone City Bluesfest to take place next month

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 10:44 am
Two downtown events are coming back to Kingston in August after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
As COVID-19 restrictions lift, and cases drop, Downtown Kingston BIA has announced two events to take place in August.

The first is a much-loved Kingston tradition, Movies in the Square, which will start up Aug. 12 and run until Sept. 23, ending in a surprise Pride-themed movie. In order, the following movies will play weekly: The Pursuit of Happyness, Matilda, Coco, Madagascar, Mamma Mia and Clueless. The final movie, Sept. 23, will be a surprise.

Movies will begin at dusk, typically after 8:30 p.m. for the mid-August showings and closer to 8 p.m. from late-August through September.

The BIA says all attendees must wear a mask and practise physical distancing.

Admission is free for all movies.

The BIA also announced that the Limestone City Blues Festival is returning to the square Aug. 27-28.

Details for the event have yet to be revealed. The BIA says the lineup and an admission sale date will be announced next week.

Both events were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kingston region currently has one active case of the virus.

