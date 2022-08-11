Alberta’s police watchdog investigating after man, woman shot by RCMP near Smoky Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a woman and man were shot by RCMP officers northeast of Edmonton.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says RCMP officers responded to a call Sunday about a vehicle in the Smoky Lake, Alta., area.

ASIRT says officers found the vehicle the next morning and tried to stop it before it sped away.

The agency says police then used a tire deflation device before an occupant in the car began firing at them.

It says a man, who they say was armed, and woman went to a gas station and stole a truck.

ASIRT says officers then found the abandoned truck in a rural area and got police dogs and other search units to find the pair.

It says police found a man in a field about two hours later before shooting at him.

ASIRT says officers then found that the man and woman were wounded.

It says the man was airlifted to hospital and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.