Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta’s police watchdog investigating after man, woman shot by RCMP near Smoky Lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 8:31 pm
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. View image in full screen
FILE: ASIRT. COURTESY: ASIRT

Alberta’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a woman and man were shot by RCMP officers northeast of Edmonton.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says RCMP officers responded to a call Sunday about a vehicle in the Smoky Lake, Alta., area.

ASIRT says officers found the vehicle the next morning and tried to stop it before it sped away.

The agency says police then used a tire deflation device before an occupant in the car began firing at them.

READ MORE: 1 suspect dead, 1 in critical condition after police shooting north of Edmonton

Trending Stories

It says a man, who they say was armed, and woman went to a gas station and stole a truck.

ASIRT says officers then found the abandoned truck in a rural area and got police dogs and other search units to find the pair.

Story continues below advertisement

It says police found a man in a field about two hours later before shooting at him.

ASIRT says officers then found that the man and woman were wounded.

It says the man was airlifted to hospital and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagShooting tagAlberta RCMP tagPolice Shooting tagASIRT tagAlberta Serious Incident Response Team tagOfficer-Involved Shooting tagRCMP Shooting tagSmoky Lake RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers