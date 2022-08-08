Menu

Crime

2 suspects in custody for alleged abduction: RCMP

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Strathmore RCMP investigating abduction of young girl' Strathmore RCMP investigating abduction of young girl
Strathmore RCMP are investigating a child abduction after they say a young girl was forced into a vehicle and taken to a residence. The victim was able to get away and run to safety, according to police. Adam MacVicar reports. – Jun 1, 2022

Two suspects are in custody after a call about a possible abduction led to a vehicle chase.

St. Paul RCMP responded to the call from Saddle Lake Cree Nation just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The two suspects, a male and a female, fled in a red pickup truck, according to a police statement.

Read more: Father believed to be involved in child abduction turns himself in to Alberta RCMP

RCMP Alberta said they believed the suspects to “be armed and dangerous.”

Story continues below advertisement

They found the truck in Smoky Lake, and later detained the suspects.

RCMP confirmed to Global News there was no third person in the suspects when they were caught.

