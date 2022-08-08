2 suspects in custody for alleged abduction: RCMP

Two suspects are in custody after a call about a possible abduction led to a vehicle chase.
St. Paul RCMP responded to the call from Saddle Lake Cree Nation just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The two suspects, a male and a female, fled in a red pickup truck, according to a police statement.
RCMP Alberta said they believed the suspects to “be armed and dangerous.”
They found the truck in Smoky Lake, and later detained the suspects.
RCMP confirmed to Global News there was no third person in the suspects when they were caught.
