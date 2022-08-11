City of Kelowna introduces new vehicle idling bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna, B.C. is taking aim at reducing unnecessary idling.

On Thursday, the city announced a new bylaw that will come into effect on Monday.

That bylaw says residents or visitors are no longer permitted to let their vehicles idle for more than a minute while within city boundaries.

According to the city, 30 other communities in B.C. have a similar bylaw.

However, the City of Kelowna said that its new bylaw does not apply to vehicles stuck in traffic, adding there are also other exceptions.

“Transportation is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within Kelowna,” the city said.

“Vehicle emissions also directly contribute harmful emissions into the city’s air supply. Idling control is an action to reduce GHG emissions and improve air quality from the transportation sector.”

“Poor air quality plays a vital role in our health and happiness — we’ve all experienced what poor air quality looks and feels like during wildfire season,” said Nancy Mora Castro, a regional air quality coordinator with the city.

“We need to consider ways to encourage behaviour change around unnecessary idling. Having a bylaw that supports this is one way to get drivers to think about their idling habits.”

The city says the bylaw will “embrace education-first principles,” but added that repeat offenders may incur fines up to $150 for each idling infraction.

The city also said the bylaw will be a complaint-based system, “much like the majority of the city’s bylaws.”

It also said there will be a six-month grace and education period until January.