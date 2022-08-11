‘It’s wonderful’: 9-year-old Calgary boy uses lemonade stand to help others

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a treat that just can’t be beat on a hot day like the one Calgary sweltered through on Thursday: a nice cold glass of homemade lemonade.

And there’s a nine-year-old boy serving up something really special, offering relief from the heat and a chance to help others at the same time.

London Boucher is running a lemonade stand outside his home in the 4600 block of 81 Street N.W.

He’s focusing his efforts on a big fundraising drive he’ll be doing on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Boucher will be donating all proceeds from that day to the Calgary Humane Society.

“Because they’re running low on space for the animals and some of them really need it,” he said.

It’s the second year in a row Boucher has poured his heart into something good.

His lemonade sales last summer raised $380 for the Kids Cancer Care organization.

“There were some kids my age that were suffering (with) cancer and I wanted to help them,” Boucher said.

It’s part of a series of fundraising projects the boy has undertaken recently.

“London’s always wanted to help,” his mother Andrea Boucher said. “Everything from donating his used hockey equipment to a child in need so they can play to getting involved with raising funds for Ukraine.”

Lemonade stand customers like Pat Davidson admire Boucher’s efforts to help others.

“It’s wonderful when young people help someone else, being a little bit more selfless,” Davidson said.

London Boucher said he always enjoys his charity projects.

“It makes me feel good,” he said, “because I’m helping others.”