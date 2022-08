Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A London, Ont., woman “turned $1 to $1-million,” according to OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Lori Reive matched all seven OLG Encore numbers in order in the May 20 Lotto Max draw and is heading into the weekend with a million-dollar win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Korner Store on Trafalgar Street in London.

Encore is a $1 play with most OLG games, offering 22 ways to win.