London-Middlesex, Ont. residents ‘clean out’ various LOTTO MAX prizes

London-Middlesex, Ont., residents are walking away with some extra dough after winning various LOTTO MAX draws and prizes.

Shane Couchman of London is the latest recipient of the $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize on June 3 Lotto Max draw.

“I’ve won smaller $20 wins, but this is my first big win,” Couchman said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The 47-year-old sheet metal worker recalled how he felt when he discovered the big win.

“I was so shocked, I didn’t know how to feel — I wasn’t sure if all the zeroes I was seeing was real,” he said. “My wife was shocked. She didn’t believe me at first.”

According to the OLG Prize Centre, Couchman plans to put his win toward vacation and invest it.

“It feels great,” he said.

However, Couchman isn’t the only one celebrating a big win.

A group of nine people from Middlesex County have the “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $61,979.40 in the January 1, 2022, draw.

The recipients include Lisa Franssen, of Mount Brydges, Cheryl Oliver, of Mount Brydges, Dana Beaton, of Mount Brydges, Dorothy Murphy, of Mount Brydges, Gary Purser, of Mount Brydges, George Painter, of Komoka, James Page, of Mount Brydges, Karla Krekewich-Lafayette, of Mount Brydges, and Marilyn McQueen, of Mount Brydges.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Adelaide Street North in Mount Brydges.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13.7 billion in prizes since 1982, including over 1,400 jackpot wins and 416 guaranteed $1 million prize draws.