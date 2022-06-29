Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario

TORONTO — Someone in Ontario is waking up $70 million dollars richer.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
There were also five Maxmillion winners from Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies, with two tickets sharing one of the $1 million prizes.
The jackpot for the next draw on July 1 will be an estimated $21 million.
According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation website, the winning numbers for Tuesday’s main draw were 08 19 22 41 42 46 47 Bonus 10.
— With files from Ryan Rocca
© 2022 The Canadian Press
