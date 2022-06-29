Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2022 6:16 am
A Lotto Max slip is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Lotto Max slip is seen in this file image. Global News

TORONTO — Someone in Ontario is waking up $70 million dollars richer.

A single winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

Read more: Group of 8 from Toronto area wins $100K on Encore

There were also five Maxmillion winners from Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies, with two tickets sharing one of the $1 million prizes.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 1 will be an estimated $21 million.

Trending Stories

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation website, the winning numbers for Tuesday’s main draw were 08 19 22 41 42 46 47 Bonus 10.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winner of $70 million LottoMax prize receives cheque in Montreal' Winner of $70 million LottoMax prize receives cheque in Montreal
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagLottery tagLotto Max tagOntario Lottery tagLotto Max WInning Numbers tagLotto max winning ticket tagOntario lotto max tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers