Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by single ticket sold in Ontario

TORONTO — Someone in Ontario is waking up $70 million dollars richer.

A single winning ticket was drawn for Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

There were also five Maxmillion winners from Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies, with two tickets sharing one of the $1 million prizes.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 1 will be an estimated $21 million.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation website, the winning numbers for Tuesday’s main draw were 08 19 22 41 42 46 47 Bonus 10.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

