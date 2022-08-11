Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 2:50 pm
A map showing areas of B.C. under a severe thunderstorm watch (in yellow), heat warnings (in red) and air quality statements (grey). View image in full screen
A map showing areas of B.C. under a severe thunderstorm watch (in yellow), heat warnings (in red) and air quality statements (grey). Environment Canada

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large swath of B.C.’s Interior.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in its Thursday morning warning.

The warning stretches from Prince George in the north through to Kamloops, the Fraser Canyon, the Okanagan and most of the Kootenays.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 10' Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 10
Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 10

All of the regions under the severe thunderstorm watch are listed below:

  • 100 Mile House
  • Arrow Lakes
  • Boundary
  • Cariboo
  • East Kootenay
  • Fraser Canyon
  • Kootenay Lake
  • McGregor
  • Nicola
  • North Columbia
  • North Thompson
  • Okanagan Valley
  • Prince George
  • Shuswap
  • Similkameen
  • South Thompson
  • Stuart-Nechako
  • West Columbia
  • West Kootenay
Click to play video: 'Parks Canada received reports of two incidents involving people being struck by lightning' Parks Canada received reports of two incidents involving people being struck by lightning
Parks Canada received reports of two incidents involving people being struck by lightning – Aug 1, 2019

In addition to the severe thunderstorm watch, four regions are also under air quality statements because of wildfire smoke.

Trending Stories

“Widespread wildfire activity across the Southern Interior continues to impact the air quality in localized areas,” said Environment Canada, “as smoke can get trapped in valleys when the daytime heating and atmospheric mixing does not allow for the smoke to disperse into the upper atmosphere.”

The four regions:

  • East Columbia (Golden)
  • Elk Valley (Elko, Fernie, Sparwood, Elkford)
  • Okanagan Valley (Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos)
  • West Kootenay (Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, Rossland)
Click to play video: 'Researchers say Alberta’s largest documented hailstone fell Monday, measuring 12 cm' Researchers say Alberta’s largest documented hailstone fell Monday, measuring 12 cm
Researchers say Alberta’s largest documented hailstone fell Monday, measuring 12 cm – Aug 4, 2022

And, lastly, four regions in B.C. are also under a heat warning:

  • Central Coast (inland sections)
  • North Coast (inland sections)
  • Fraser Canyon
  • North Thompson

For the Central and North Coast, daytime temperatures for Thursday will be at or above 28 C, with the mercury falling overnight to 13 C.

For the Fraser Canyon and North Thompson, daytime highs are projected in the low 30s, with overnight lows dropping to 14 C.

“A ridge of high pressure over B.C. is bringing high temperatures to the region,” said Environment Canada.

“Above-seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat.”

Click to play video: 'Supercell storm leaves drivers injured on QE2' Supercell storm leaves drivers injured on QE2
Supercell storm leaves drivers injured on QE2 – Aug 2, 2022
