Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of B.C.’s Interior

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large swath of B.C.’s Interior.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in its Thursday morning warning.

The warning stretches from Prince George in the north through to Kamloops, the Fraser Canyon, the Okanagan and most of the Kootenays.

All of the regions under the severe thunderstorm watch are listed below:

100 Mile House

Arrow Lakes

Boundary

Cariboo

East Kootenay

Fraser Canyon

Kootenay Lake

McGregor

Nicola

North Columbia

North Thompson

Okanagan Valley

Prince George

Shuswap

Similkameen

South Thompson

Stuart-Nechako

West Columbia

West Kootenay

In addition to the severe thunderstorm watch, four regions are also under air quality statements because of wildfire smoke.

“Widespread wildfire activity across the Southern Interior continues to impact the air quality in localized areas,” said Environment Canada, “as smoke can get trapped in valleys when the daytime heating and atmospheric mixing does not allow for the smoke to disperse into the upper atmosphere.”

The four regions:

East Columbia (Golden)

Elk Valley (Elko, Fernie, Sparwood, Elkford)

Okanagan Valley (Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos)

West Kootenay (Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, Rossland)

And, lastly, four regions in B.C. are also under a heat warning:

Central Coast (inland sections)

North Coast (inland sections)

Fraser Canyon

North Thompson

For the Central and North Coast, daytime temperatures for Thursday will be at or above 28 C, with the mercury falling overnight to 13 C.

For the Fraser Canyon and North Thompson, daytime highs are projected in the low 30s, with overnight lows dropping to 14 C.

“A ridge of high pressure over B.C. is bringing high temperatures to the region,” said Environment Canada.

“Above-seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat.”

