Some GO trains to and from Kitchener cancelled, more adjustments likely due to staff shortage

Metrolinx says some trains headed to and from Kitchener from Union Station have been cancelled for the remainder of the week and that there could be more adjustments in the weeks ahead.

A spokesperson for the transit agency says the 7:15 a.m. Kitchener to Union Station and the 17:49 Union Station to Kitchener trains will continue to be cancelled for the rest of the week.

“For the next few weeks, some schedules will be temporarily adjusted to provide a reliable customer experience based on the crews we have available,” they said.

Metrolinx is advising passengers to check schedules ahead of time to prepare for any trips on the service.

The issues have been brought on by rail crew shortages caused by staff getting ill, most of whom are suffering from COVID-19.

The spokesperson told Global News that Metrolinx is currently hiring and training more people as it readies to increase service levels as more Ontarians get back to riding public transit.

“As always, should there be delays that are unavoidable, Metrolinx will give their customers as much notice as possible,” they said in an email.