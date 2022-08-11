Menu

Crime

Fatal Parkland County crash linked to string of rural break-ins southwest of Stony Plain

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 3:03 pm
Fatal crash in Parkland County on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Fatal crash in Parkland County on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Global News

A fatal crash last week in Parkland County that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman from central Alberta has been linked to a series of break-ins and thefts in the area.

RCMP released an update Thursday on the investigation it the fatal crash on Highway 770 at Township Road 524 —  an intersection southwest of Stony Plain near Mink Lake and Carvel.

Two vehicles collided at the rural intersection at around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. The woman who died in the crash was from Warburg, located about 45 kilometres down the highway from the crash scene.

RCMP did not say if anyone else was injured.

Police now says the crash was linked to a string of break and enters and stolen vehicles in the area. RCMP did not say if the woman who died was involved in those crimes.

Parkland County RCMP are asking anyone living south and west of Stony Plain and Spruce Grove, in the rural area between those communities and Holborn and Carvel, to review their security cameras and report any suspicious activity between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. last Thursday.

In particular, police are looking for footage of the following involved vehicles:

  • A grey, 2004 GMC Sierra
  • A black, 2021 Chevrolet Silverado with attached goose neck trailer
  • A gold, 2007 Dodge Caravan with one tail light

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call RCMP at 825-220-2000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

