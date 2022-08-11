Manitoba RCMP recover body of a man at Pine Point Rapids

Send this page to someone via email

Lac Du Bonnett RCMP have recovered the body of a man at Pine Point Rapids.

Officers received a report of a possible drowning at Pine Point in Whiteshell Provincial Park at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They were advised that a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg was sliding down the falls when he entered the deeper part of the water and immediately began having difficulty.

He then went under and did not resurface. A bystander jumped into the water to help but did not get there in time.

The RCMP underwater recovery team, along with help from the Manitoba Conservation Officers and Manitoba Parks Staff, found and recovered the body around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lac Du Bonnett RCMP continues to investigate.

