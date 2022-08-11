Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP recover body of a man at Pine Point Rapids

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 2:14 pm
Lac Du Bonnett RCMP have recovered the body of a man at Pine Point Rapids.

Officers received a report of a possible drowning at Pine Point in Whiteshell Provincial Park at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They were advised that a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg was sliding down the falls when he entered the deeper part of the water and immediately began having difficulty.

Read more: Lac du Bonnet RCMP search for man presumed drowned in Winnipeg River

He then went under and did not resurface. A bystander jumped into the water to help but did not get there in time.

Trending Stories

The RCMP underwater recovery team, along with help from the Manitoba Conservation Officers and Manitoba Parks Staff, found and recovered the body around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lac Du Bonnett RCMP continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Concerns around water safety in Manitoba' Concerns around water safety in Manitoba
Concerns around water safety in Manitoba – Jul 6, 2021

 

