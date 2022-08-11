Ski-Doo maker BRP operations remain frozen more than two days after cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

Sea-Doo maker BRP Inc. says work at its factories remains at a standstill following a cyberattack it reported Monday.

Spokeswoman Biliana Necheva says in an email operations have not resumed more than 48 hours after they were halted as a cautionary measure.

The Quebec-based company, which manufactures Ski-Doos and off-road vehicles, announced Monday morning it was the target of “malicious cybersecurity activity” and took “immediate measures to contain the situation.”

Deploying its own information technology staff, BRP also said it hired cybersecurity experts to help secure its systems and support an internal investigation.

The company said its freeze on operations could delay some transactions with customers and suppliers.

It comes at a tough time for BRP, as supply chain woes weighed on sales in its first quarter, with more input obstacles expected on the powersport vehicle maker’s path for the rest of the year.

Spun off from Bombardier Inc. in 2003, BRP employs nearly 20,000 workers, mainly at manufacturing and distribution sites in Mexico, Canada, Austria, the United States, Finland and Australia. Its products are sold in more than 120 countries.