Cyberattack forces Ski-Doo maker BRP to suspend operations

BRP Inc. says it was targeted in a cyberattack that has forced it to temporarily suspend operations.

The manufacturer of snowmobiles and other recreational vehicles says it took immediate measures to contain the “malicious cybersecurity activity” it detected on Monday.

It says both its information technology staff and external cybersecurity experts are working to secure its sytem and support its internal investigation.

The company did not say what, if any, information was compromised in the incident.

It warned that the system suspension could delay transactions with customers and suppliers.

BRP’s brands include Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, and Can-Am vehicles.

