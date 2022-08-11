Menu

Environment

Highway 1 closed due to mudslide near Lytton, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 12:47 pm
A mudslide has shut down a portion of Highway 1 near Lytton, B.C.
A mudslide has shut down a portion of Highway 1 near Lytton, B.C. JR Drynock

A part of Highway 1 in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon is shut down due to a mudslide.

The mudslide has closed the highway between Lytton and Spences Bridge in both directions between Highway 8 and Highway 12.

A bystander was able to capture some of the mudslide aftermath in pictures.
A bystander was able to capture some of the mudslide aftermath in pictures. JR Drynock

DriveBC said no detour is available right now, but a slope assessment will be conducted on Thursday.

Witnesses said there was heavy rain in the area before the mudslide hit the highway.

Initially, DriveBC reported flooding near Ashcroft, Spence’s Bridge and Lytton around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after, around 9:30 p.m., DriveBC reported the mudslide.

More to come.

