Highway 1 closed due to mudslide near Lytton, B.C.

A part of Highway 1 in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon is shut down due to a mudslide.

The mudslide has closed the highway between Lytton and Spences Bridge in both directions between Highway 8 and Highway 12.

A bystander was able to capture some of the mudslide aftermath in pictures. JR Drynock

DriveBC said no detour is available right now, but a slope assessment will be conducted on Thursday.

Witnesses said there was heavy rain in the area before the mudslide hit the highway.

Initially, DriveBC reported flooding near Ashcroft, Spence’s Bridge and Lytton around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after, around 9:30 p.m., DriveBC reported the mudslide.

More to come.

