Crime

Montreal Lake Cree Nation man faces 24 charges following hours-long standoff

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 2:49 pm
Following an eight-hour standoff on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, police laid 24 charges against a 34-year-old man, including assault on a police officer and discharging a firearm. View image in full screen
Following an eight-hour standoff on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, police laid 24 charges against a 34-year-old man, including assault on a police officer and discharging a firearm. File / Global News

A man from the Montreal Lake Cree Nation (MLCN) faces numerous charges after a lengthy standoff with police.

On Aug. 8, police say investigators from Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP received a report of unwanted individuals in a residence on MLCN.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating death on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

“Investigation determined there were a female and a male inside, both on court-ordered conditions not to be in Montreal Lake,” according to police. “The female was also wanted on a warrant for possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine) from Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP.”

Police say officers approached the residence and the woman exited and was arrested without incident at approximately 2 p.m. However, the man remained inside and officers heard a gunshot from within the residence.

“Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team was called to assist and attempted to have the individual exit the residence for several hours,” stated police. “He was observed to have a firearm and a knife in his possession.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Two people charged following several assault reports on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

At approximately 10 p.m., police say the man finally exited the residence but assaulted and attempted to disarm a police officer while he was being arrested. The officer was not seriously injured.

William Henderson, 34, was charged with disarming a police officer, assault on a police officer and many other charges.

Henderson is expected to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday.

Lacey Bird, 33, also from MLCN, is charged with failing to comply with a release order. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP.

Bird is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers' Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers
Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers – Dec 15, 2021

 

