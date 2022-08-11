Montreal police investigate after 1 killed, 2 injured in late-night shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a man died and two other people were injured in two separate shootings in the city’s northeast late Wednesday.

Investigators with the major crimes unit remain at a schoolyard in Montreal North after authorities were called around 10:20 p.m. about gunshots in the area.

Police officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed early Thursday.

A second man showed up at hospital a few minutes later with similar but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

According to witnesses, police say a suspect approached a group of four people who were chatting on the school grounds when gunfire erupted.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made in what is the 19th homicide of the year in Montreal.

Around the same time, police were responding to a call about a shooting in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

A 20-year-old woman was injured after a gunshot hit the window of her car, according to Couture. The shots were reportedly fired from a moving vehicle whose driver fled before police arrived.

Investigators are expected to meet with the victim and witnesses.

No arrests have been made in that case, either.

— with files from The Canadian Press