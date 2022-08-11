Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police investigate after 1 killed, 2 injured in late-night shootings

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 9:42 am
A Montreal police badge is shown at a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown at a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, August 4, 2022. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after a man died and two other people were injured in two separate shootings in the city’s northeast late Wednesday.

Investigators with the major crimes unit remain at a schoolyard in Montreal North after authorities were called around 10:20 p.m. about gunshots in the area.

Police officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed early Thursday.

A second man showed up at hospital a few minutes later with similar but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

According to witnesses, police say a suspect approached a group of four people who were chatting on the school grounds when gunfire erupted.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal’s official opposition wants to create a ‘web patrol’ to prevent youth violence

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made in what is the 19th homicide of the year in Montreal.

Around the same time, police were responding to a call about a shooting in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

A 20-year-old woman was injured after a gunshot hit the window of her car, according to Couture. The shots were reportedly fired from a moving vehicle whose driver fled before police arrived.

Investigators are expected to meet with the victim and witnesses.

No arrests have been made in that case, either.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagMontreal shooting tagMontreal North tagMontreal police investigation tagRDP tagMontreal North shooting tagMontreal 19th homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers