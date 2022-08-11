Serious crash blocks eastbound Highway 401 at Colonel Talbot Road on Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a serious crash near London, Ont., that’s impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

On Thursday morning, Middlesex OPP responded to a collision on the 401 at Colonel Talbot Road.

#MiddlesexOPP officers on #Hwy401 EB at Col. Talbot @MiddlesexCentre for a serious collision. SB exit ramp to Col. Talbot is closed and the highway is down to 1 lane. Please be #patient and #SlowDown in the area. @CountyMiddlesex #jh pic.twitter.com/NuWdJdS43a — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

According to OPP West Region Twitter, the southbound exit ramp at Colonel Talbot Road is currently closed and the highway is down to one lane in the area.

Officers are asking the public to be patient and slow down when travelling through the area.

Stay tuned for more updates.