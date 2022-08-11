Menu

Traffic

Serious crash blocks eastbound Highway 401 at Colonel Talbot Road on Thursday morning

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 8:11 am
OPP investigate serious crash on 401 E/B at Colonel Talbot Road Thursday morning.
OPP investigate serious crash on 401 E/B at Colonel Talbot Road Thursday morning. File

OPP are investigating a serious crash near London, Ont., that’s impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

On Thursday morning, Middlesex OPP responded to a collision on the 401 at Colonel Talbot Road.

According to OPP West Region Twitter, the southbound exit ramp at Colonel Talbot Road is currently closed and the highway is down to one lane in the area.

Officers are asking the public to be patient and slow down when travelling through the area.

Stay tuned for more updates.

