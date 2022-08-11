Shooting at Thornhill hotel leaves man injured, several others arrested

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man has been injured following a shooting at a hotel in Thornhill on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Liberty Suites Hotel for reports of a shooting at around 11 p.m.

Police said a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics said they then transported him from a hospital to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Several people were arrested at the hotel but they are all not confirmed to be involved in the shooting, police said.

Police did not say if any charges have yet been laid.

There is no public safety concerns and the investigation is ongoing.