Crime

Shooting at Thornhill hotel leaves man injured, several others arrested

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 7:12 am
Shooting at Hotel Liberty Suites in Thornhill on Aug. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Shooting at Hotel Liberty Suites in Thornhill on Aug. 10, 2022. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

York Regional Police say a man has been injured following a shooting at a hotel in Thornhill on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Liberty Suites Hotel for reports of a shooting at around 11 p.m.

Police said a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics said they then transported him from a hospital to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Read more: Police in Ontario lay over 400 charges, seize $1.3M in drugs in ‘Project Monarch’

Several people were arrested at the hotel but they are all not confirmed to be involved in the shooting, police said.

Police did not say if any charges have yet been laid.

There is no public safety concerns and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
