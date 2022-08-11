Menu

Canada

Hundreds of scientists set to rally for more federal funding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 6:59 am
Click to play video: 'Premiers’ meeting pushes Ottawa for more healthcare funding' Premiers’ meeting pushes Ottawa for more healthcare funding
WATCH: Premiers' meeting pushes Ottawa for more healthcare funding – Jul 11, 2022

Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill Thursday to call for a raise.

Organizers of the “Support our Science” rally say they will present an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Science and Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne that has been signed by thousands of scientists and measures more than 60 metres long.

Read more: Canadian scientist says he’s found a huge ozone hole over the tropics

The group says many graduate and post-doctoral scholars receive funding from three federal agencies, but often the scholarships amount to less than minimum wage.

They also say graduate students have not seen a raise since 2003, and post-doctoral scholars have only had wages rise by 12.5 per cent in those 19 years.

As a result, many researchers leave the country or leave their fields altogether.

The group wants the federal government to increase the value of that funding by 48 per cent to match inflation since 2003, and to create 50 per cent more graduate scholarships and post-doctoral fellowships.

Click to play video: 'Fort McMurray student awarded multiple prestigious scholarships to 4 Canadian universities' Fort McMurray student awarded multiple prestigious scholarships to 4 Canadian universities
Fort McMurray student awarded multiple prestigious scholarships to 4 Canadian universities – Jun 5, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
