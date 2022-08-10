Regina man charged after stolen truck chase leads to drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Regina man faces several charges after a police investigation into a stolen truck that led to the discovery of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated an overnight investigation into a stolen truck led to a series of events culminating in the arrest of Nam Thanh Nguyen in relation to a stolen truck and drug-related charges.

Read more: Regina man faces 12 charges in connection with report of shots fired

The incident occurred before 1 a.m. on Wednesday when RPS officers found what they believed to be a stolen Dodge Ram truck in the area of Princess Street and Dewdney Avenue.

“The officers requested a check of the license plate, which confirmed the truck was stolen,” stated RPS in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The officers activated their emergency lights and approached the truck in the 3900 block of Dewdney Avenue, but the driver evaded police. The stolen Dodge Ram truck was seen by other units, disobeying several red lights. A spike belt was deployed, but the truck continued to drive on flat tires until it came to a stop in the 1100 block of Aberdeen Street.”

Read more: Regina man tasered by police after gun fired at a house

Police stated the driver fled the vehicle on foot and was apprehended by a police service dog. A search of the driver produced fentanyl, meth, an airsoft gun, cash and paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking.

Nguyen was charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, stolen property, flight from peace officer amongst others.

Nguyen made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court Wednesday afternoon.

1:44 Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report – Aug 3, 2022