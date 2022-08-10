Menu

Crime

Hamilton woman arrested, facing charge in armed robbery at Grimsby gas station

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 6:24 pm
Niagara Police are still looking for three of four suspects connected with a Grimsby gas station robbery in which an employee was shot at during the Aug. 1, 2022 incident.
Niagara Police are still looking for three of four suspects connected with a Grimsby gas station robbery in which an employee was shot at during the Aug. 1, 2022 incident. Niagara Regional Police Service

Niagara police say one of four suspects connected with an armed robbery at a Grimsby, Ont. gas station, in which an employee was shot at, has been apprehended and charged.

Investigators say the 26-year-old Hamilton woman, allegedly the driver of a getaway car, turned herself into police on Sunday and has now been charged with one count of robbery involving a firearm.

The accused was released following a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Read more: Gunshot fired during Grimsby gas station robbery, says Niagara Police

Three men are alleged to have robbed the Petro Canada on South Service Road between Industrial Drive and Casablanca Boulevard at gunpoint early on Aug. 1.

“The initial investigation determined that three male suspects entered the gas station and confronted the employee demanding cash,” NRPS said in a release.

“Two of the suspects were armed, one with a pistol and the other with bear spray.”

In the process of stealing cash and cigarettes around 4:30 a.m., the gas station employee ran for his life and was shot at by one of the three robbers.

“The shot missed the employee striking a wall. The employee was not physically injured,” an NRPS spokesperson said in an email.

The suspects then fled the scene and were believed to have taken off in red Hyundai Elantra.

Read more: Hamilton man, woman identified and facing charges in armed robbery at Grimsby gas station

The vehicle was located by Hamilton Police last Tuesday in an area around Barton Street East and Parkdale Avenue North.

As seen in security camera footage, all of the men were dressed in black hoodies, two in dark pants and a third person with grey track pants.

A 24-year-old Hamilton man has been identified as one of the suspects, and is facing a robbery and probation-related offence.

 

Niagara Regional Police say they are looking for a 24-year-old Hamilton man connected with an August 2022 robbery investigation in Grimsby. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they are looking for a 24-year-old Hamilton man connected with an August 2022 robbery investigation in Grimsby. Niagara Regional Police Service

 

The two other men have still not been identified.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

 

