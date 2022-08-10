COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit of Kingston General Hospital

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in a unit at Kingston General Hospital.
KHSC says there are currently three COVID-19-positive patients in the Kidd 7 unit of the hospital.
The unit is now closed to all except essential visitors.
“KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak,” says KHSC in a press release.
“KHSC is also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.”
There is also another outbreak currently in the Davis 5 unit.
