COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit of Kingston General Hospital

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in a unit at Kingston General Hospital.

KHSC says there are currently three COVID-19-positive patients in the Kidd 7 unit of the hospital.

The unit is now closed to all except essential visitors.

“KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak,” says KHSC in a press release.

“KHSC is also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.”

There is also another outbreak currently in the Davis 5 unit.

