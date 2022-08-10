Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit of Kingston General Hospital

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 3:37 pm
Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Kidd 7 unit at Kingston General Hospital. View image in full screen
Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Kidd 7 unit at Kingston General Hospital. Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in a unit at Kingston General Hospital.

KHSC says there are currently three COVID-19-positive patients in the Kidd 7 unit of the hospital.

The unit is now closed to all except essential visitors.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home in Picton, Ont.

“KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak,” says KHSC in a press release.

“KHSC is also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.”

There is also another outbreak currently in the Davis 5 unit.

Story continues below advertisement

 

