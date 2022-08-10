Coca-Cola unveils offbeat new flavour that tastes like your ‘subconscious’

Send this page to someone via email

Trying to describe the flavour of Coke is hard, sure, but this is next-level.

The product designers over at Coca-Cola appear to be working hard this summer, having dreamed up an intriguing new flavour that will hit shelves next week. It’s called… Dreamworld.

In a company statement, Coca-Cola purports that its new Dreamworld flavour “is a gateway into a lively, animated world where dreamlike experiences meet the real world.”

It’s the latest flavour to come out of Coca-Cola Creations, a segment of the company that designs limited-edition flavours of the iconic soft drink that come with a digital component. These trendy flavours serve to drum up chatter about the core product while attracting younger audiences to its brand.

“Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z’s passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like,” said Alessandra Cascino, creative and shopper program director of Coca-Cola North America. “Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers… which we welcome.”

It seems that Coca-Cola knows exactly what it’s doing with this vague-yet-enigmatic drink, as debate about Dreamworld is bound to follow after it comes to Canada on Aug. 15.

What exactly does “tapping into the power of the subconscious and the collective passion for exploring our dreams” taste like? Only Coca-Cola knows.

Apparently, Dreamworld will still have the “unmistakable taste of Coca-Cola,” except combined with the “boundless creativity of the human imagination.”

View image in full screen Promotional image from Coca-Cola showing the new Dreamworld flavour. Coca-Cola

Before Dreamworld, Coca-Cola Creations launched Starlight, which was meant to be a space-flavoured Coke drink. They also partnered with electronic music producer Marshmello to introduce a Coke flavour that tasted like strawberry and watermelon, Marshmello’s favourites.

“Starlight illuminated the idea of escapism and the infinite, out-of-this-world possibilities of space,” said Chase Abraham, senior creative strategy manager of Coca-Cola North America. “Dreamworld flips this script by inviting fans to look inward at the infinite possibilities of the mind”

Each Coca-Cola Creations flavour comes with its own online experience and Dreamworld boasts a virtual, augmented-reality (AR) playground for its consumers.

Cans of the new flavour will come with QR codes that purchasers can use to access this metaverse-esque experience where people can listen to music from a virtual DJ, play online games and dress avatars in Dreamworld-inspired outfits.

The online outfits were designed by DRESSX, a fashion brand that creates virtual clothing for avatars. Instead of working with fabric and sewing machines, this fashion house creates clothing in 3D computer programs like Blender.

Maybe, then, fans of Dreamworld can use this AR virtual forum to discuss what they think the flavour tastes like.

Dreamworld will be the last Coca-Cola Creations flavour to launch in 2022 and will be available in regular and zero-sugar options.

