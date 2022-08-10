Menu

Politics

Hal Anderson hangs up radio mic to pursue Winnipeg council seat

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 3:19 pm
Hal Anderson. View image in full screen
Hal Anderson. Global News

A name — and voice — familiar to Manitobans is running for office.

Hal Anderson, known as the host of 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg and a presence on local airwaves for decades, announced on his show Wednesday morning that he’s hanging up the mic in pursuit of a new gig at City Hall.

Anderson said he’s made the decision to run for council in the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood ward.

Read more: Former mayor Glen Murray head and shoulders above competition in Winnipeg election poll

“I’ve had a long love affair with radio, and so my decision to run for Winnipeg city council is a big deal for me,” he said on an emotional final broadcast Wednesday.

“Hopefully, it’ll also be a big deal for the residents of Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood.”

The 2022 Winnipeg civic election takes place Oct. 26.

Once registered as a candidate, Anderson will join Brad Gross in the race for the west Winnipeg ward.

The ward’s current councillor, Kevin Klein, is running for mayor in October.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City Council, City Hall, 680 CJOB, Winnipeg politics, Winnipeg election, Hal Anderson, Winnipeg council election

