Hal Anderson hangs up radio mic to pursue Winnipeg council seat

A name — and voice — familiar to Manitobans is running for office.

Hal Anderson, known as the host of 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg and a presence on local airwaves for decades, announced on his show Wednesday morning that he’s hanging up the mic in pursuit of a new gig at City Hall.

Anderson said he’s made the decision to run for council in the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood ward.

“I’ve had a long love affair with radio, and so my decision to run for Winnipeg city council is a big deal for me,” he said on an emotional final broadcast Wednesday.

“Hopefully, it’ll also be a big deal for the residents of Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood.”

The 2022 Winnipeg civic election takes place Oct. 26.

Once registered as a candidate, Anderson will join Brad Gross in the race for the west Winnipeg ward.

The ward’s current councillor, Kevin Klein, is running for mayor in October.

3:43 Crowded mayoral race in Winnipeg Crowded mayoral race in Winnipeg – Aug 3, 2022