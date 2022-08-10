Menu

Canada

Stratford police say no charges will be laid in connection with recent Amber Alert

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 1:30 pm
A Stratford Police vehicle parked in front of St. Mary's quarry. View image in full screen
A Stratford Police vehicle parked in front of St. Mary's quarry. @SPSmediaoffice / Twitter

Police in Stratford have announced that no charges will be laid in connection to the Amber Alert which was issued for a missing girl last week.

The Amber Alert was issued on Aug. 2 at around 5:37 p.m. for an 11-year-old girl from the area who had last been seen that morning.

Read more: Missing 11-year-old Stratford, Ont., girl located following amber alert

Within minutes, police say they were contacted with information about the girl’s whereabouts and she was quickly located.

They say officers have conducted “a thorough investigation into this matter, no criminal offences were committed.”

Stratford police did not provide any more details about the incident but they did suggest that parents should take an interest in the children’s internet and social media activities.

Parents were warned to make sure they know their kid’s passwords, and to check on their search and chat history frequently.

Read more: Amber Alert ends for 1-year-old girl who went missing in Kitchener

“Parents are encouraged to keep the lines of communication open about what your children are doing online and encourage your child to tell you if they ever have a problem,” a release from the Stratford police read.

“Help your child filter through information and navigate fact from fiction. And, most importantly, talk to your children about online stranger danger, and always know who they are communicating with online.”

