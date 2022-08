Send this page to someone via email

Police in Stratford, Ont., are asking for help locating 11-year-old Emily Lerch.

Police say she was last seen Tuesday morning around the Rotary Complex in Stratford.

She is described as five feet tall with a thin build, wearing a black top with a Jurassic Park logo, black shorts, black shoes and glasses.

Police say anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1.

More details will be provided once they become available, police say.