2 suspects flee scene after breaking into, stealing from home in Swan River, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Swan River RCMP are looking for two suspects who fled the scene after breaking into and stealing from a home on Sunday.

Officers say they received a report of the invasion at a residence on 5th Ave in Swan River at 5:05 a.m.

The victims, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, told officers a male armed with a bat and a female entered the home and forced them into the living room.

The suspects, both wearing all black clothing, then stole a number of items from the home and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and anyone with any information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

Advertisement