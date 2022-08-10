Menu

Crime

2 suspects flee scene after breaking into, stealing from home in Swan River, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 1:48 pm
Swan River RCMP are looking for two suspects who fled the scene after breaking into and stealing from a home on Sunday. Getty Images

Swan River RCMP are looking for two suspects who fled the scene after breaking into and stealing from a home on Sunday.

Officers say they received a report of the invasion at a residence on 5th Ave in Swan River at 5:05 a.m.

Read more: Woman, 73, victim of armed home invasion in RM of St. Clements

The victims, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, told officers a male armed with a bat and a female entered the home and forced them into the living room.

The suspects, both wearing all black clothing, then stole a number of items from the home and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and anyone with any information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

