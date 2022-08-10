Menu

Crime

Woman, 73, victim of armed home invasion in RM of St. Clements

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 11:52 am
RCMP Selkirk detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Selkirk detachment. RCMP

A 73-year-old woman in the RM of St. Clements was the victim of an armed home invasion Saturday, Manitoba RCMP said.

Police said the woman was on the phone with 911 just before midnight, as the incident was taking place, and the call-taker heard a voice demanding car keys.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the woman’s vehicle had been stolen. She told them a man with a knife broke into her house, demanded keys, and fled in her vehicle.

Police said she only had a minor physical injury from the incident.

The stolen car was found nearby, and police found the suspect at a nearby RM of St. Paul business.

The 43-year-old was arrested, and will appear in court Aug. 26 to face multiple charges, including assault, break and enter, assault with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, and more.

