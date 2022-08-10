Police seek suspect who set fires at place of worship in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking a suspect accused of setting a series of arsons caught on surveillance cameras at a place of worship in central Hamilton.

Investigators say the man set small fires on consecutive evenings at Kingdom Hall on Delaware Avenue near Gladstone.

A suspect, accused of setting a series of arsons, is seen on surveillance cameras at a place of worship in central Hamilton August 4, 2022 around 10:30 p.m. and in another occurrence around 9:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022.

The first was last Thursday at a rear door of the building around 10:30 p.m. when the suspect set a black reusable shoulder bag on fire.

He’s also accused of spray-painting the exterior of the facility.

The second fire was ignited inside a yellow grocery bag on Friday at the front entrance of the building around 9:30 p.m.

In both instances the man was seen on camera fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is believed to be of medium height and weight for a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Hockey Canada emblem and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.