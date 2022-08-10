Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect who set fires at place of worship in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 11:22 am
Hamilton Police are seeking a man connected with a series of arsons set at a Delaware Avenue address. The suspect was caught twice on security camera footage setting the blazes. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are seeking a man connected with a series of arsons set at a Delaware Avenue address. The suspect was caught twice on security camera footage setting the blazes. Hamilton Police

Police are seeking a suspect accused of setting a series of arsons caught on surveillance cameras at a place of worship in central Hamilton.

Investigators say the man set small fires on consecutive evenings at Kingdom Hall on Delaware Avenue near Gladstone.

A suspect, accused of setting a series of arsons, is seen on surveillance cameras at a place of worship in central Hamilton August 4, 2022 around 10:30 p.m. and in another occurrence around 9:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022.

The first was last Thursday at a rear door of the building around 10:30 p.m. when the suspect set a black reusable shoulder bag on fire.

He’s also accused of spray-painting the exterior of the facility.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police seek Hamilton sex assault suspect considered to be ‘danger to the public’

The second fire was ignited inside a yellow grocery bag on Friday at the front entrance of the building around 9:30 p.m.

In both instances the man was seen on camera fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is believed to be of medium height and weight for a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Hockey Canada emblem and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Video shows Brampton man getting attacked in home driveway by 3 men armed with axe, machete' Video shows Brampton man getting attacked in home driveway by 3 men armed with axe, machete
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagArson tagArson suspect tagDelaware Avenue tagarson at kingdom hall tagarson on delaware avenue tagarson suspect hamilton tagkingdom hall tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers