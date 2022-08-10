‘Can’t wait’: Stanley Cup parade for Nathan MacKinnon set for Aug. 20 in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Cole Harbour hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon is bringing the Stanley Cup to Halifax later this month, where fans will celebrate his win with a parade in the city’s downtown.

In an Instagram post, MacKinnon announced the Stanley Cup parade will begin at noon on Aug. 20 outside the Scotiabank Centre.

“Halifax, can’t wait to see you all for the parade!” said MacKinnon in the post, adding that there will be a Q&A session outside city hall after the parade at 1 p.m.

The parade will begin on Brunswick Street at the Scotiabank Centre. The route will proceed down Brunswick Street, right on Spring Garden Road, right on South Park Street, right on Sackville Street, left on Brunswick Street, and right on Carmichael Street — finishing outside Grand Parade square.

It was already known that MacKinnon would be bringing the cup to the city — following the Colorado Avalanche’s victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning during the Stanley Cup final in June — but the timing wasn’t known before Tuesday evening.

The last time the Stanley Cup was brought to Halifax was five years ago, when fellow Cole Harbour hockey legend Sidney Crosby won with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

