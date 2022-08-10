Menu

Sports

‘Can’t wait’: Stanley Cup parade for Nathan MacKinnon set for Aug. 20 in Halifax

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 8:14 am
Click to play video: 'Conn Smythe winner Cale Makar takes Stanley Cup for a rip down Calgary’s Bow River' Conn Smythe winner Cale Makar takes Stanley Cup for a rip down Calgary’s Bow River
Stanley Cup Champions Cale Makar and Logan O’Connor took the trophy for a rip down the Bow River in Calgary during their day with the coveted cup. Ina Sidhu caught up with the duo.

Cole Harbour hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon is bringing the Stanley Cup to Halifax later this month, where fans will celebrate his win with a parade in the city’s downtown.

In an Instagram post, MacKinnon announced the Stanley Cup parade will begin at noon on Aug. 20 outside the Scotiabank Centre.

“Halifax, can’t wait to see you all for the parade!” said MacKinnon in the post, adding that there will be a Q&A session outside city hall after the parade at 1 p.m.

The parade will begin on Brunswick Street at the Scotiabank Centre. The route will proceed down Brunswick Street, right on Spring Garden Road, right on South Park Street, right on Sackville Street, left on Brunswick Street, and right on Carmichael Street — finishing outside Grand Parade square.

Read more: Nathan MacKinnon to bring the Stanley Cup back to Nova Scotia

It was already known that MacKinnon would be bringing the cup to the city — following the Colorado Avalanche’s victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning during the Stanley Cup final in June — but the timing wasn’t known before Tuesday evening.

The parade route for the Stanley Cup parade, which will begin on Aug. 20 at noon. View image in full screen
The parade route for the Stanley Cup parade, which will begin on Aug. 20 at noon. Nathan MacKinnon/Instagram

Read more: Nathan MacKinnon says Stanley Cup parade to be in Halifax, not Cole Harbour

The last time the Stanley Cup was brought to Halifax was five years ago, when fellow Cole Harbour hockey legend Sidney Crosby won with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

