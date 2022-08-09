Regina police adding urgency to a missing 12-year-old girl investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officers said there is increasing concern for the well-being of Anaya Akan, who was last seen at the east entrance to the Queen City Ex Saturday night.

Anaya is described as Indigenous, five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair, which is brown with red streaks.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the words ‘Touchwood Agency’ on the front with a graphic of a medicine wheel with two feathers on the back. She was wearing cream-coloured pants and black and white Converse sneakers.

Police released the following pictures of Anaya:

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.