Crime

Police responded to assaults, fights, bear spray incidents at Queen City Ex 2022

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 6:23 pm
Regina police dealt with a few incidents at this year's Queen City Ex and say they are investigating a bear spray incident that occurred on Sunday. View image in full screen
Regina police dealt with a few incidents at this year's Queen City Ex and say they are investigating a bear spray incident that occurred on Sunday. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported there were few incidents that required police attention during this year’s Queen City Exhibition (QCX) held at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District.

Read more: Regina police report few incidents at Queen City Ex

Police were present for the full five days at the QCX, where they worked together with the REAL District Security. Police dealt with three assaults, a couple of consensual fights, and a handful of intoxicated persons and people ejected from the ground for disorderly behaviour. There were also a few cases in which people tried to bring in prohibited items.

“One incident to note was a bear spray incident that occurred on Sunday, August 7, near the Ferris wheel, and affected about 40 individuals,” the RPS said in a release. “This incident is still under investigation.”

Read more: Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report

Police say while some investigations are still ongoing, there have been no criminal charges laid so far. They are asking anyone who has any information regarding the bear spray incident to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Regina police investigating bear spray incident at QCX' Regina police investigating bear spray incident at QCX
Regina police investigating bear spray incident at QCX – Aug 22, 2021
