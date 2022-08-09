Menu

Comments

Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after 63-year-old woman killed in northeast Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 7:32 pm
Police responded to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 162 Avenue and 52 Street at around 6:25 p.m., on Aug. 6. . View image in full screen
Police responded to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 162 Avenue and 52 Street at around 6:25 p.m., on Aug. 6. . Global News

A man has been charged with the death of a 63-year-old woman after an altercation last weekend in northeast Edmonton.

Police responded just before 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 6 to a weapons complaint at a home near 162 Avenue and 52 Street.

Officers arrived to find a woman was dead and a teenager girl was injured.

The 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with “serious, but non-life-threatening” injuries, according to an update from EPS on Tuesday.

A police investigation and autopsy following the shooting revealed Kirandeep Grewal died of a gunshot wound and the manner of her death was a homicide.

Read more: Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Edmonton

Jasbir Grewal, 56, has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed both victims and Jasbir knew each other, but did not provide additional details of their relationship.

Police said they were not looking for any other suspects.

