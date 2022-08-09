Menu

Fire

Airdrie emergency crews fight to contain residential structure fire

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 9, 2022 6:51 pm
The fire was in the Hillcrest neighbourhood, according to a Tuesday afternoon release from Airdrie RCMP.
Airdrie RCMP and the Airdrie Fire Department fought to contain a residential structure fire on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

Airdrie RCMP and the Airdrie Fire Department fought to contain a residential structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was in the Hillcrest neighbourhood, according to a statement from Airdrie RCMP.

Police and firefighters requested motorists to avoid the area while crews try to contain the fire.

An Airdrie RCMP spokesperson told Global News that one home is fully involved and the fire may be spreading to other homes. Officers are going door-to-door to evacuate other homes.

Police and fire responded to a residential structure fire in Airdrie on Tuesday afternoon.
Police and fire responded to a residential structure fire in Airdrie on Tuesday afternoon. Global News
Police and fire responded to a residential structure fire in Airdrie on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police and fire responded to a residential structure fire in Airdrie on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

–More to come…

