Airdrie emergency crews fight to contain residential structure fire

Airdrie RCMP and the Airdrie Fire Department fought to contain a residential structure fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was in the Hillcrest neighbourhood, according to a statement from Airdrie RCMP.

Police and firefighters requested motorists to avoid the area while crews try to contain the fire.

An Airdrie RCMP spokesperson told Global News that one home is fully involved and the fire may be spreading to other homes. Officers are going door-to-door to evacuate other homes.

View image in full screen Police and fire responded to a residential structure fire in Airdrie on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

