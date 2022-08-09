Menu

Fire

No injuries reported following structure fire near Warkworth, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 7:54 pm
Firefighters in Trent Hills battle a fire on Concession Road 3 West on Aug. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Firefighters in Trent Hills battle a fire on Concession Road 3 West on Aug. 9, 2022. Austin Brettell/Special to Global News Peterborough

No injuries were reported following a structure fire near the village of Warkworth, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., Trent Hills Fire Department crews responded to a reported structure fire on Concession Road 3 West in the Municipality of Trent Hills just west of Warkworth, about 50 km south of Peterborough.

Read more: Peterborough north end house fire displaces 5, injures firefighter

Fire crews said all occupants made it out safely, but the fire destroyed the interior of the large building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come…

Firefighters in Trent Hills battle a fire on Concession Road 3 West on Aug. 9, 2022.
Firefighters in Trent Hills battle a fire on Concession Road 3 West on Aug. 9, 2022. Austin Brettell/Special to Global News Peterborough
