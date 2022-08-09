No injuries reported following structure fire near Warkworth, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a structure fire near the village of Warkworth, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., Trent Hills Fire Department crews responded to a reported structure fire on Concession Road 3 West in the Municipality of Trent Hills just west of Warkworth, about 50 km south of Peterborough.

Fire crews said all occupants made it out safely, but the fire destroyed the interior of the large building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come…

View image in full screen Firefighters in Trent Hills battle a fire on Concession Road 3 West on Aug. 9, 2022. Austin Brettell/Special to Global News Peterborough