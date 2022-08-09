Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Women sought in relation to July shooting in Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 9, 2022 5:25 pm
Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is looking for a woman believed to be involved in a shooting that took place last month in Inglewood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is looking for a woman believed to be involved in a shooting that took place last month in Inglewood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a woman believed to be involved in a shooting that took place last month in Inglewood.

On July 2 at around 4:30 a.m., police said they arrived at the intersection of 14 Avenue S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. for reports of an injured man.

Officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. The shooting left the victim with “life-altering injuries,” police said.

Read more: Witnesses recall officer-involved shooting incident in southeast Calgary neighbourhood

In a media release on Tuesday afternoon, CPS said it has charged three men in relation to the shooting:

  • Jeremy Robert Ferguson, 25, has been charged with attempted murder
  • Catlin Dennis Thomas, 32, has been charged with attempted murder
  • Samuel Joseph Graydon, 30, has been charged with robbery with a firearm
Trending Stories

Officers are looking for Alexandra Rae Pengelly, 21, who is wanted for one count of robbery with a firearm and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement
Alexandra Pengelly is believed to be involved in a shooting in Inglewood last month. View image in full screen
Alexandra Pengelly is believed to be involved in a shooting in Inglewood last month. City of Calgary Newsroom.

Police described Pengelly as 5-foot-3 tall with a slim build, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagCalgary Shooting tagInglewood shooting tagAlexandra Rae Pengelly tagCatlin Dennis Thomas taginglewood calgary shooting tagJeremy Robert Ferguson tagSamuel Joseph Graydon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers