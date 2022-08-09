Women sought in relation to July shooting in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is looking for a woman believed to be involved in a shooting that took place last month in Inglewood.

On July 2 at around 4:30 a.m., police said they arrived at the intersection of 14 Avenue S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. for reports of an injured man.

Officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. The shooting left the victim with “life-altering injuries,” police said.

In a media release on Tuesday afternoon, CPS said it has charged three men in relation to the shooting:

Jeremy Robert Ferguson, 25, has been charged with attempted murder

Catlin Dennis Thomas, 32, has been charged with attempted murder

Samuel Joseph Graydon, 30, has been charged with robbery with a firearm

Officers are looking for Alexandra Rae Pengelly, 21, who is wanted for one count of robbery with a firearm and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Alexandra Pengelly is believed to be involved in a shooting in Inglewood last month. City of Calgary Newsroom.

Police described Pengelly as 5-foot-3 tall with a slim build, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.