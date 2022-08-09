Police confirm impact killed driver in early 2022 east Hamilton crash

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s traffic fatalities for 2022 climbed to 15 on Tuesday following confirmation from the province’s coroner about a man’s death in a February crash in the city’s east end.

Police says Ontario’s Forensic Pathology Service deemed injuries sustained by the 67-year-old following a February 22 collision with a concrete pole were the cause of death.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. near Queenston Road and Adair Avenue South when the sole occupant of car driving westbound lost control.

The driver was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Detectives are not releasing the identity of the man and confirmed the investigation is now over.

The latest fatality brings the city closer to the 16 total traffic fatalities recorded from 7,819 crashes in 2021.