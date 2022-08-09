Menu

Police confirm impact killed driver in early 2022 east Hamilton crash

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 5:46 pm
Hamilton police have confirmed another traffic fatality from a February 2022 collision. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have confirmed another traffic fatality from a February 2022 collision. Global News

Hamilton’s traffic fatalities for 2022 climbed to 15 on Tuesday following confirmation from the province’s coroner about a man’s death in a February crash in the city’s east end.

Police says Ontario’s Forensic Pathology Service deemed injuries sustained by the 67-year-old following a February 22 collision with a concrete pole were the cause of death.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. near Queenston Road and Adair Avenue South when the sole occupant of car driving westbound lost control.

Read more: Counsel suggests broad scope of Red Hill Valley Parkway inquiry contributing to increased costs

The driver was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Detectives are not releasing the identity of the man and confirmed the investigation is now over.

The latest fatality brings the city closer to the 16 total traffic fatalities recorded from 7,819 crashes in 2021.

