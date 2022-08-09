B.C. man dies on golf course after being hit by falling tree

Send this page to someone via email

A 73-year-old Castlegar man died on a golf course in Rossland, B.C., Sunday when a 100-foot-tall tree suddenly toppled onto him, RCMP said.

“The man attempted to avoid the falling tree but was unsuccessful,” RCMP said in a press release.

Two people attempted to revive the man in the immediate aftermath but RCMP said they believe he suffered immediate life-threatening injuries from the impact.

When the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and EHS arrived at the scene, they took over primary care of the man, however, further attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Trail RCMP have referred the incident to the Office of the BC Coroners Service.

Trail RCMP Victim Services can provide assistance to those who request it and can be reached through the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566.