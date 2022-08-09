Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. man dies on golf course after being hit by falling tree

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 4:44 pm
FILE. RCMP. View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 73-year-old Castlegar man died on a golf course in Rossland, B.C., Sunday when a 100-foot-tall tree suddenly toppled onto him, RCMP said.

“The man attempted to avoid the falling tree but was unsuccessful,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'One dead after tree falls on car during Tuesday commute' One dead after tree falls on car during Tuesday commute
One dead after tree falls on car during Tuesday commute – Apr 13, 2022

Two people attempted to revive the man in the immediate aftermath but RCMP said they believe he suffered immediate life-threatening injuries from the impact.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna man arrested following vehicle theft and manhunt in the Kootenays

When the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and EHS arrived at the scene, they took over primary care of the man, however, further attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Click to play video: 'Charges pending against B.C. man accused of feeding black bears' Charges pending against B.C. man accused of feeding black bears
Charges pending against B.C. man accused of feeding black bears – May 17, 2022

Trail RCMP have referred the incident to the Office of the BC Coroners Service.

Trail RCMP Victim Services can provide assistance to those who request it and can be reached through the Trail Detachment at 250-364-2566.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
B.C. tagKootenays tagtrail tagGolfing tagfalling tree tagTrail B.C. tagKootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue tagman killed by tree tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers