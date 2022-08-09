42 traffic charges laid during Hells Angels gathering in Whitby last month: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say there were 42 traffic charges laid during a Hells Angels gathering in Whitby last month.

In a statement issued Tuesday, police said there were a total of 172 vehicles processed through checkpoints during the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Canada Run event, held over the July 22 to 24 weekend at the Brooklin Hells Angels chapter.

Police said there were 30 provincial offence notices issued under the Highway Traffic Act and 12 summonses.

Four licence plates and five helmets were seized. Four vehicles were towed or placed out of service.

There were no “major incidents” and officers only responded to “minimal calls for service,” police said, attributing it to their “robust, professional joint” response.

The statement thanked those who supported the operational plan over that weekend and for residents’ understanding.

“Previous annual events have shown that a strong visible police presence has helped to mitigate adverse impacts on communities,” police said.

“The collective planning and operations supported by OPP Biker Enforcement Unit and other police services from across Canada were instrumental in ensuring this event happened with no significant impact on community safety.”

Prior to the event, police provided information on what residents and businesses could expect. Officers also set up a dedicated tip line for residents to report any criminal activity.

There were around 600 members of Hells Angels and other clubs who attended the event, police said.

“While some have publicly questioned the need for a strong police presence for this event, it should be stressed that minimal impact on the community was by design not by accident,” the statement said.

“We also remind the community that the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is an organized crime group that deals in the trafficking of guns and drugs.”

The statement said the large police presence resulted in more club members being bused to and from the event and no formal large motorcycle run through the region.

The event in Durham Region followed a Hells Angels memorial procession that travelled from Newmarket to Toronto on July 21 in honour of Donny Petersen, the head of the Toronto Hells Angels chapter who died in December 2021.