Police release sketch of suspect in assaults that injured 2 Richmond, B.C. seniors

Police have released a composite sketch of the man believed to have assaulted a couple in their Richmond, B.C., home last month.

The suspect attempted to break into a home in the 7000 block of Gollner Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on July 24 and assaulted two women over the age of 60, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The women sustained non-life-threatening injuries but required hospitalization.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with brown, curly hair and a blue/green flower tattoo on his right forearm. He has a slim build and stands approximately five feet 10 inches tall.

Richmond RCMP are asking anyone with information on his identity to contact them at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-19642.

To report anonymously, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477.

