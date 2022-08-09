Service to 17 sun and leisure routes returns to Regina after suspension during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to book a vacation out of Regina, you’re in luck. WestJet announced that after two years, a number of flights are returning to Regina airport this winter.

On Aug. 9, 2022, WestJet announced they will be bringing back non-stop routes that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such destinations include Las Vegas and Phoenix which will start in November.

“They’re going to have all the costs associated covered with those aircrafts coming and going. We really want to make sure these are a success,” said James Bogusz with YQR Flights.

“So, hopefully the viewers will consider if they are going to travel on a trip this year and they’re going to one of those destinations, do consider a non stop as an opportunity because that’s how we’ll keep them, is making sure they get some use.”

The executive vice-president for WestJet said the restart of these routes is another positive step in the restoration their network to solidify WestJet as the reliable, friendly and affordable airline.

“We recognize the past three winters have been disruptive to our guests travel plans and we look forward to reconnecting Canadians to some of the warmer destinations they have missed the most,” stated WestJet’s chief commercial officer John Weatherill in a release.

The airline also announced new six times weekly regional service between Penticton, B.C., and Vancouver beginning on Feb. 17, 2023 on WestJet Link along with the restart of domestic connectivity between Edmonton and Nanaimo, B.C.

