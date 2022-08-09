Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Service to 17 sun and leisure routes returns to Regina after suspension during pandemic

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 7:25 pm
After two years, booking a number of flights will return to Regina airport after the Covid-19 pandemic halted travels to various destinations. View image in full screen
After two years, booking a number of flights will return to Regina airport after the Covid-19 pandemic halted travels to various destinations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

If you’re looking to book a vacation out of Regina, you’re in luck. WestJet announced that after two years, a number of flights are returning to Regina airport this winter.

On Aug. 9, 2022, WestJet announced they will be bringing back non-stop routes that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such destinations include Las Vegas and Phoenix which will start in November.

Read more: Flair Airlines suspends Regina service due to ‘aircraft delivery delays’

“They’re going to have all the costs associated covered with those aircrafts coming and going. We really want to make sure these are a success,” said James Bogusz with YQR Flights.

“So, hopefully the viewers will consider if they are going to travel on a trip this year and they’re going to one of those destinations, do consider a non stop as an opportunity because that’s how we’ll keep them, is making sure they get some use.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The executive vice-president for WestJet said the restart of these routes is another positive step in the restoration their network to solidify WestJet as the reliable, friendly and affordable airline.

Read more: Canadian Transportation Agency didn’t fine airlines over compensation denial

“We recognize the past three winters have been disruptive to our guests travel plans and we look forward to reconnecting Canadians to some of the warmer destinations they have missed the most,” stated WestJet’s chief commercial officer John Weatherill in a release.

The airline also announced new six times weekly regional service between Penticton, B.C., and Vancouver beginning on Feb. 17, 2023 on WestJet Link along with the restart of domestic connectivity between Edmonton and Nanaimo, B.C.

Click to play video: 'First international flights leave Saskatchewan since start of COVID-19 pandemic' First international flights leave Saskatchewan since start of COVID-19 pandemic
First international flights leave Saskatchewan since start of COVID-19 pandemic – Dec 10, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagRegina News tagWestJet tagRegina Airport tagWestJet Airlines tagYQR flights tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers