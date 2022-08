Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say an intersection in Mississauga is closed after wires fell onto the roadway.

In a tweet Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Hurontario Street and Harborn Road area.

Police said the roads are closed due to wires and traffic lights on the roadway.

According to police, the closure is expected to remain in place for five hours.

“Use alternate routes,” officers said in the tweet.

PeelPolice@PeelPolice

• Just now

TRAFFIC ALERT:

– Intersection of Hurontario St/Harborn Rd #Mississauga

– Roads closed for Wires and Traffic Lights on roadway

– Expected to remain closed for 5 Hours as per Guild

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 11:16a.m.

– PR22-0263493 pic.twitter.com/3EYltRfGoY — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 9, 2022

Advertisement