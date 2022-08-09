Campbellford resident claims $100,000 on Plinko lottery scratch ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Campbellford, Ont., resident says her fiancé didn’t believe she had won $100,000 on a lottery ticket.

According to the OLG, Brooklyn Allan, 44, claimed $100,000 on an Instant Plinko lottery scratch ticket, which are $5 each.

At the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Allan says she used the OLG app to check her ticket and initially thought she had won $1,000.

“But I checked it again and realized it was $100,000. I was frozen – the kids were wondering what happened,” she said.

Allan says she sent a text message to her fiancé to share the news.

“He didn’t believe me at first and suggested I go back to the store,” she said.

She did so and discovered the app was correct. The winning ticket was purchased at Maclaren Pharmacy on Bridge Street in Campbellford.

“It feels nice! It was a lot to experience with all the customers in the store,” she said. “They were all buzzing with excitement and my daughter got right into it with them. I am over the moon – elated.”

Allan says she plans to use her winnings for home renovations and savings.

Plinko’s top prize is an opportunity to drop a real chip on a Plinko board — based on the popular Price is Right game show — at the prize centre. There is a guarantee of at least $100,000 and a maximum of $500,000.

