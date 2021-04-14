Minden woman scores $500,000 with Plinko chip drop: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Minden, Ont., woman calls it a “dream come true” after winning $500,000 in the OLG’s Instant Plinko game.

According to the OLG, Jennifer Smith, 33, first earned a trip to the OLG prize centre on the $5 Instant Plinko ticket after validating her ticket at a store.

In Toronto she had the opportunity to drop a Plinko chip — based on the popular Price is Right gameshow — where she claimed the top prize.

“When I dropped the chip, I was unaware of what was happening — I felt like I wasn’t even breathing,” said the marketing consultant. “When the prize amount was announced, it felt like a dream come true.”

Smith, a married mother of two, said her original ticket was a gift from her father who brought it for her and her siblings.

“He purchased tickets for the whole family because of the connection we had to the game,” she said. “My husband built a Plinko board a few years ago for a Jack & Jill party game!”

Smith says she plans to put some of her winnings away for her children’s education and share some with her parents.

“It gives me and my family some of the opportunities to amp up some of the goals we have,” said Smith after her windfall. “It’s a step ahead in life you don’t ever dream of.”

“My oldest daughter wants new bedroom furniture and my youngest said she wants a surprise,” said Smith. “My husband is a carpenter and helps others create their dream home. This win will get us much closer to our own dream home — which will be special knowing it was built by him.”

She added that when it safe to gather again, she also plans a celebration with loved ones.

“I can’t wait to have a BBQ and canoe full of beverages,” she laughed.