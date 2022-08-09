COVID-19: N.B. reports 4 deaths, decrease in hospital admissions in weekly update

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick recorded another four deaths linked to COVID-19 in its latest weekly epidemiology report — the same number reported the previous week.

The province saw a decrease in new hospital admissions for complications with the virus, with 20 new admissions reported in the period between July 31 and Aug. 6. This is compared to 39 admissions recorded in last week’s report.

Active hospitalizations decreased by one, with 32 remaining and three in ICU.

However, the province’s weekly report only counts new hospitalizations for COVID-19, not individuals who contracted COVID-19 while in hospital and are now receiving treatment for the virus.

According to Horizon Health Network, there were 75 active hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 on Aug. 6, while Vitalité Health Network reported 57. That’s a total of 132 individuals who were either admitted for COVID-19 or were infected while in hospital for another reason.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials say the highest portion of hospitalizations involves individuals aged 70 to 89.

The province also said it recorded 742 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, a slight decrease from the previous week.

Of those, 32 include individuals under the age of 20.

In addition, about 83 per cent of COVID-19 samples that were randomly selected for analyses turned out to be the BA.5. variant, a subvariant of Omicron.