Crime

Busy Monday for Winnipeg police leads to three unrelated weapons arrests

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 12:06 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police made three separate weapons arrests in unrelated incidents on Monday.

Police said they pulled over a 37-year-old cyclist near Burrows Avenue and Charles Street around 1:45 p.m. for a traffic infraction.

The man was found to be riding a bike reported stolen last month, and had two large knives in his possession, which were seized by police.

He faces weapons possession and property obtained by crime charges.

Read more: Gun crime, homicides remain high in Winnipeg, annual police report says

Just over two hours later, another man on a bike was arrested by police, this time after trying to flee on foot near Notre Dame Avenue and Hargrave Street.

Trending Stories

Police said found a sawed-off rifle in the 28-year-old man’s possession. He now faces four firearms-related charges, as well as one count of resisting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Finally, on Monday night, just before midnight, a woman was stopped by a cadet near Notre Dame Avenue and Balmoral Street, when she was found to be in possession of a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun, which was seized by police.

She now faces charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb' Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb
Winnipeg police believe number of incidents like carjacking likely to climb – Jul 11, 2022
