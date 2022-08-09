Busy Monday for Winnipeg police leads to three unrelated weapons arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police made three separate weapons arrests in unrelated incidents on Monday.

Police said they pulled over a 37-year-old cyclist near Burrows Avenue and Charles Street around 1:45 p.m. for a traffic infraction.

The man was found to be riding a bike reported stolen last month, and had two large knives in his possession, which were seized by police.

He faces weapons possession and property obtained by crime charges.

Just over two hours later, another man on a bike was arrested by police, this time after trying to flee on foot near Notre Dame Avenue and Hargrave Street.

Police said found a sawed-off rifle in the 28-year-old man’s possession. He now faces four firearms-related charges, as well as one count of resisting a peace officer.

Finally, on Monday night, just before midnight, a woman was stopped by a cadet near Notre Dame Avenue and Balmoral Street, when she was found to be in possession of a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun, which was seized by police.

She now faces charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

