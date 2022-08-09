Menu

Canada

Hockey Canada names interim board chair after Brind’Amour resignation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 9:57 am
Click to play video: '‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation' ‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation
WATCH: ‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation

Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors.

Michael Brind’Amour resigned last week.

Hockey Canada is under the public and governmental microscope for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of past junior men’s hockey teams.

Read more: Hockey Canada board chair Michael Brind’Amour steps down from post

The federal government has frozen funding to Hockey Canada.

The national governing body’s 13 provincial, regional and territorial associations recommended Skinner step in as interim chair until the current board’s term ends in November, Hockey Canada said Tuesday in a statement.

Skinner is a Toronto lawyer first elected to the board in 2020.

