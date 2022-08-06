Hockey Canada board chair Michael Brind’Amour steps down from post

Send this page to someone via email

The chair of the Hockey Canada Board of Directors said he has stepped down from his position on Friday evening.

Michael Brind’Amour resigned amid calls to reform Hockey Canada’s leadership for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players, including two alleged incidents from 2003 and 2018.

In a statement released Saturday, Brind’Amour said his final term is set to end in November 2022, but he has decided to resign because “there is no need to wait for a new era.”

Hockey Canada said the Board of Directors and members will meet in the coming days to discuss the next steps and appoint an interim chair.

Brind’Amour said “immediate action” is crucial for Hockey Canada to address the “important challenges facing our organization and our sport.”

“I would not be able to see this renewal through and have therefore announced my resignation to the Board of Directors.”

Brind’Amour said he has “listened carefully and intently to the comments of Canadians about the culture of our sport and our organization, and about our actions and leadership.”

“I understand that the actions we have taken in recent weeks are part of the solution.”

Brind’Amour said he is “reassured” that former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell will help the organization “make the changes that are needed.”

On Aug. 4, Hockey Canada announced that Cromwell has agreed to an independent review of Hockey Canada’s governance structures and systems.

Hockey Canada said the governance review is “an integral part of Hockey Canada’s Action Plan,” which was announced in July to combat “toxic” behaviour in the organization.

The next Hockey Canada board election will take place at the annual meeting in November 2022.

— with files from Global’s Suzette Francis and the Canadian Press